Wags & Whiskers — Edgar

This week for Wags & Whiskers we’re featuring Edgar! Check out the video and contact ARC if you’re interested in adoption! Also, please feel free to share this video if Edgar isn’t the cat for you; you never know, someone else might be willing to have him in their family.

Also, let’s all give a fond farewell to Tori VanOeffelen, who is moving on to bigger and better things after graduating from Ferris State University! This will be her last video with ARC. Thanks for all the years of great cat videos, Tori!