More than 60 people attended the annual Mecosta County Senior Center picnic on Thursday. Steve Troyer, from Wheatland Music Organization, provided entertainment. Attendees enjoyed dancing, singing, food and camaraderie. (Courtesy photo) Post Views: 31

You’re not getting the whole story… Not a member yet? Sign up today for a 1-month free trial or purchase a daily pass.

Already a print subscriber? Activate your online account! Already a member? Log in to see this story. Username

Password

Remember my password? Signup Here

Lost Password