Mecosta County Habitat for Humanity recently received funds from Consumers Energy and Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) in support of the Brush with Kindness Critical Home Repair Program. The money allows Habitat to […]

You’re not getting the whole story… Not a member yet? Sign up today for a 1-month free trial or purchase a daily pass.

Already a print subscriber? Activate your online account! Already a member? Log in to see this story. Username

Password

Remember my password? Signup Here

Lost Password