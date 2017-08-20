Descendants gather for Old Settlers Reunion in Mecosta County

MECOSTA — There was food, dancing, games and most importantly family at Saturday’s 83rd Annual Old Settlers Reunion at School Section Lake.

A tradition spanning many decades, every year the descendants from the original African American settlers of Mecosta County come together to celebrate their roots and shared history.

Young and old, hundreds of family members come from all over the state, with some traveling from varying parts of the country. No matter where they reside now, all were descendants of the area’s original founding families who settled between 1860 and 1880.

Carol Norman, of Remus, has never missed a picnic.

“It’s about the history of our ancestors and the chance to reconnect with family members,” Norman said. “Just today I even met five new family members. I look forward to seeing everyone each year.”

Originally settled by Isaac Berry in the 1870s, School Section Lake Veterans Park property was purchased by Mecosta County and was established as part of the county’s park system in 1930.

The reunion featured a lunch and program, which included a memorial, calling out the names of descendants who passed away the year previously. There also was time spent recognizing various individuals, such as those 70 years old and older, recent graduates and the youngest family member.

After the program, there were games and activities for all ages, including a cake walk, line dancing and kickball.

This year’s reunion, hosted by the Lansing Area Descendants, also served as the presentation of a historical color book illustrated by Raymond Pointer.

For Joanne Dawley coming to the reunion has become more important as she’s gotten older.

“Now that both my parents have passed I come here for the connection and the history,” she said. “It’s tradition. You may not really know someone, but if you sit down and talk you can trace everyone back to the old settlers.”