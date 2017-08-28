Jake Daugherty excited with final season at Ferris

BIG RAPIDS — It was media day on Thursday morning at Top Taggart Field, prior to the start of a Ferris State football scrimmage.

Players like Big Rapids’ Jake Daugherty, a senior center, were enjoying the festivities and spotlight, but mainly on their minds was getting ready for a season that starts on Sept. 9 at Findlay, Ohio.

It’s a team that went to the NCAA Division II national semifinals last year and is ranked No. 1 in at least one nationwide preseason Division II poll.

Daugherty figures on playing a huge role in the Bulldog attack in 2017.

“I’m happy to be here and have another season here and continue what we’re doing and continue to win games,” he said. “Media Day is a fun day and we get to take pictures and take a break from the grind a little bit. But we’ll get right back at it (in scrimmage action).”

Daugherty is coming off an All-Great Lakes Conference and honorable mention All-American season.

“The first day we came back (for practices), it’s like we didn’t miss a beat from our last day,” he said. “Every day we’re getting better. We’re installing plays every day. Day-by-day we’re running with it and hopefully getting better and getting ready for Findlay.”

Daugherty started all 12 games at center during a 2015 championship campaign as FSU won the GLIAC for the second year in a row and reached the NCAA Division II playoffs. He helped the squad rank among the conference and national leaders in total offense and rushing during the year.

Daugherty saw action as a reserve lineman in 2014 and took over as starting center at the end of the season. Daugherty was redshirted during the 2013 season. At Big Rapids, he was a two-time all-state honoree, played on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, recording 110 tackles as a senior.

He’s a college senior now.

“For me, I have to lead by example and be a good person every single day, work hard and do my job,” Daugherty said. “I’m happy to be a part of this team. These are the best days of my life.”

The opener won’t be easy, he acknowledged.

“Findlay always plays well there,” Daugherty said. “We have to battle adversity and get through. To finally play someone else for a change, we’re excited to get the uniform on for real.”