Re-enactors bring history to life during skirmish

BIG RAPIDS — The sounds of gunshots and shouts could be heard all across the field behind the Odd Fellows Lodge on Saturday, during the Mid-Michigan Civil War Muster.

From traveling through an infantry and civilian camp to watching a Civil War skirmish, event attendees could get a glimpse of the life a soldier lived during the 1860s.

“This is a snapshot into the past,” said Dave Rowley, commanding officer of the Tenth Michigan Infantry group of Civil War re-enactors. “It is living history.”

A re-enactors job is not to tell stories of more well-known battles, but instead focus on the skirmishes not remembered as often, Rowley said.

After browsing through the camps Saturday morning, attendees were directed to the “front line” as re-enactors fought a battle similar to skirmishes in 1862, in southern Tennessee. Re-enactors fired rounds of ammunition, as well as a cannon, at one another in a battle to force the Confederate army to retreat. Some ammunition was made with cereal.

Later, re-enactors showed attendees a larger cannon than what was used in the skirmish, a Mountain Howitzer.

While this was the first time the group had brought history to life in Big Rapids, Rowley said he hopes to have a similar muster in the area next year.

“We are very pleased with the site. There have been a lot of good questions,” he said.