Re-enactors bring history to life during skirmish

A line of Tenth Michigan Infantry Civil War re-enactors fires at a member dressed as a Confederate soldier during the skirmish on Saturday. The battle re-enactment was fought similar to a battle in 1862 in southern Tennessee. (Pioneer photos/Meghan Haas)

Dave L. Rowley measures powder with an empty shell. The powder was then poured into a paper tube and would be used as ammunition during the battle re-enactment.

BIG RAPIDS — The sounds of gunshots and shouts could be heard all across the field behind the Odd Fellows Lodge on Saturday, during the Mid-Michigan Civil War Muster.

From traveling through an infantry and civilian camp to watching a Civil War skirmish, event attendees could get a glimpse of the life a soldier lived during the 1860s.

“This is a snapshot into the past,” said Dave Rowley, commanding officer of the Tenth Michigan Infantry group of Civil War re-enactors. “It is living history.”

A re-enactors job is not to tell stories of more well-known battles, but instead focus on the skirmishes not remembered as often, Rowley said.

After browsing through the camps Saturday morning, attendees were directed to the “front line” as re-enactors fought a battle similar to skirmishes in 1862, in southern Tennessee. Re-enactors fired rounds of ammunition, as well as a cannon, at one another in a battle to force the Confederate army to retreat. Some ammunition was made with cereal.

Later, re-enactors showed attendees a larger cannon than what was used in the skirmish, a Mountain Howitzer.

(From left) Samson Moore teaches Karri Lee and Lilly Smith about how his revolver was loaded for the skirmish.

While this was the first time the group had brought history to life in Big Rapids, Rowley said he hopes to have a similar muster in the area next year.

“We are very pleased with the site. There have been a lot of good questions,” he said.

 

 

 

 

Re-enactors stand beside a Mountain Howitzer cannon as it is fired during the artillery demonstration. This type of cannon would be disassembled and packed onto four mules to be transported, according to Dave S. Rowley, commanding officer of the re-enactor group.

(From left) Re-enactors Nick Hawkins, Erica Starkey and Michael Stephenson relax together between events at the Civil War Muster.

Posted by Meghan Haas

Meghan is the city and county reporter for the Pioneer. She can be reached at (231) 592-8382 or by email at mhaas@pioneergroup.com.

