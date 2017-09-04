Ready to go wild? Zoos throughout the state offer family fun

MECOSTA COUNTY — Whether traveling a few hours from home or staying within the county, there are many different zoos or animal encounters in western Michigan for families to visit while the weather is warm.

Some places can be visited in a day full of fun, feeding giraffes or learning about many different kinds of bugs and beetles, and at other sites, families can learn about different animals and their habitats without having to look through glass. At the Card Wildlife Education Center, located on Ferris State University’s campus, visitors can walk through the rooms, each of which focuses on a different region, such as Africa, Michigan wetlands and the Arctic.

Central West Michigan

Lewis Farms and Petting Zoo, in New Era, has a wide variety of animals, including everything from goats and donkeys to lemurs and camels. The 700-acre family-owned farm also has tons of other activities for kids and a full farmers market and bakery.

Located on 80 acres of land in Alto, Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park is a hands-on experience for the entire family. The park boasts a distinct collection of exotic animals and reptiles.

The Critter Barn, in Zeeland, raises a variety of domestic farm animals and poultry, a sample of farm crops and a few orchard trees. Their curriculum focuses on promoting an understanding of agriculture, food sources, animal care, animal science, volunteer initiatives and the farmer’s role in feeding the world.

The Muskegon area is committed to helping raptors that are sick, injured or orphaned. They have a rehabilitation center open to the public two days each month, giving people the opportunity to visit and see a number of different species of raptors, including eagles, owls and falcons. In addition to the birds, they have hands-on activities to learn more about raptors.

More zoos and animal encounter experiences in Central West Michigan include Deer Tracks Junction, Cedar Springs; John Ball Zoological Garden, Grand Rapids; Ottawa County Parks, West Olive; and Outdoor Discovery Center, Holland.

Northern West Michigan

Grand Traverse Butterfly House and Bug Zoo, in Williamsburg, may have hundreds of bugs on display, but there’s no need to be afraid. The goal is to educate, not scare. Spend time with the butterflies, beetles, honeybees, frogs and more from behind the glass, giving visitors the opportunity to check them out without getting too close for comfort.

Other Northern West Michigan animal encounters include Grass River Natural Area, Bellaire.

Southern West Michigan

Binder Park Zoo, in Battle Creek, has animals as far as the eye can see. Visitors can watch herds of animals roaming the 18-acre savanna in Wild Africa or experience hand-feeding a giraffe. Upcoming events include BontebOktoberfest on from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Pierce Cedar Creek Institute, in Hastings, is a nature center, environmental education center and a biological field station located on 742 acres. The central parcel of 553 acres is home to a great diversity of ecosystems, including prairie fen, old and young growth forests, mesic prairie and savanna, as well as open water bodies.

Other animal encounter experiences in Southern West Michigan include Leila Arboretum and Children’s Garden, Battle Creek.