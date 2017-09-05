Seay having strong season for Big Rapids golf

BIG RAPIDS — Big Rapids’ girls golf team resumes action on Tuesday after a week off, and players like Vallery Seay are hoping to continue with the strides they’ve made since the season started.

Seay shot a 107 on Aug. 25 when her team took fifth in its home invitational at Katke Golf Course. Her best score has been 105 at Holland Lake Golf Course near Stanton.

“The team played well today,” coach Mark Posey said after the match. “I’m proud of the way that they have worked hard and gotten better the past two weeks.”

Seay is in her first varsity season as a sophomore. She focused on soccer entirely last year and is playing both sports this season.

Seay has played golf since she was 7 years old.

“I’ve done pretty good but I could be doing better,” she said.

Katke, Seay added, plays long, and “is one of the hardest courses we play.”

She said her drives have been the best part of her game so far. She wants to improve her short game.

“I’d like to shoot a 95 or lower,” Seay said. “I just have to practice every day.”

Big Rapids plays at Kent City on Tuesday in the Central State Activities Association tournament.

“We’re doing pretty good,” Seay said. “We can get a little bit lower.”