Hunters in nine townships mandated to have deer checked for Chronic Waste Disease

BIG RAPIDS —The annual Liberty Hunt, designed for youth and handicapped hunters, is set for this Saturday and Sunday.

But since these hunters get a jump on the other deer seasons, they need to keep in mind one added dimension locally of this year’s season.

Mecosta County DNR wildlife biologist Pete Kailing reminds hunters throughout the entire deer season, those shooting deer in southern Mecosta County and northern Montcalm County will need to have their deer checked for Chronic Waste Disease. Chad Stewart from the DNR Lansing office said the department wants to get to 2,800 tested deer by the end of the year in the nine-township area. There have been 319 tests as of late August.

“We also have available, to help get more deer tested, disease control permits,” Kailing said. “These are free permits for anyone who lives in those nine townships who has five acres or more. They can call my office to find out more about that (231 465-4188). We have about 70 people already signed up.”

Affected Mecosta County townships are Mecosta, Austin, Morton, Hinton, Aetna and Deerfield townships. Also included are Cato, Winfield and Reynolds townships in Montcalm County.

“We want others to know about this,” Kailing said. “The DCPs are another tool for us to maximize our collection of deadheads. When we get to the 3,000 and if they all test negative, hopefully, then we’re done. If we don’t get what we need this fall, we’ll be doing mandatory checks next year. We’re hopeful the deer hunters cooperate. Three thousand sounds like a lot of deer. If we get high compliance, maybe we can meet our goal this fall. “

The new check stations include two spots in southern Mecosta County: Hinton Township Hall and Frank’s Sporting Goods in Morley. The Howard City fire station in Montcalm County will also have a check station.

“This will start with the youth hunt,” Kailing said. “The mandatory check is brand new so the young hunters will have 72 hours to get heads checked into us. It’s mandatory (from the nine-township area). This is basically in the Stanwood area, east, all the way down into Montcalm County. It’s a big deal and we’re trying to get the word out to all hunters, beginning with the youth hunt. Then it’s all the way through bow season, firearm, deer, muzzleloader, late season…any deer shot in those nine townships needs to come to a check station.

“Hunters have 72 hours after they get a deer to get the head into us to get it checked. We recommend coming to us before you go to a processor. They should come to us first. Hunters can look at the results on line. Testing will take about five business days. If hunters are concerned, they can go online and look to see (results).”

Contact www.michigan.gov/dnr for more information on firearm deer hunting rules and regulations.