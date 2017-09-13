Morley Stanwood alum working to become Michigan State Police motor carrier officer

LANSING — “I’ve got a white tractor truck, no visible license plate and an out tail light,” Michelle Cini says, radioing into the mock dispatch center during a scenario training.

Cini is one of nine remaining prospective motor carrier officers at the Michigan State Police Training Academy in Lansing as part of the 22nd Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School. Practicing traffic stops is just one of the numerous activities that are part of rigorous training recruits undergo.

Motor carrier officers are armed uniformed members of the Michigan State Police who specialize in commercial vehicle enforcement. They enforce traffic safety laws on commercial vehicles, protect the infrastructure through aggressive size and weight enforcement, conduct commercial vehicle and driver inspections and contribute to homeland security efforts by enforcing hazardous material regulations.

On Aug. 13, Cini and the other recruits began the school, which lasts 19 weeks. Recruits live at the facility during the week, going home Friday evenings and reporting back on Sundays.

While Cini, who graduated from Morley Stanwood High School in 2008 and is studying criminal justice at Ferris State University, knew the workload for motor carrier school would be challenging, the experience was a shock at first.

“I’ve learned so much,” Cini said. “It’s 1,000 times harder than I thought it’d be though. The first week was really tough. I’d think of home and my eyes would just start welling up. You are just so out of your comfort zone.”

Throughout their time in training, recruits receive instruction in firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, first aid, criminal law, precision driving, commercial vehicle law and commercial vehicle inspection procedures.

The training is physically grueling, but emotionally it’s been more difficult, Cini said.

Now in the fifth week at the academy Cini feels like she’s acclimating.

“It’s not getting easier,” she said. “In fact, it’s getting harder with what we are doing, but I’m more used to it at this point.”

The routine

It’s an early awakening each day at the Michigan State Police Training Academy in Lansing, where reveille plays at 5 a.m. sharp to rouse the recruits out of bed. They have 30 minutes to get ready before reporting to physical training, which runs from 5:30 to 6:45 a.m.

Afterward, recruits eat a quick breakfast and then make sure their sleeping quarters are ready for inspections at 7:30 a.m. Lining the hallways, Cini and her peers are quizzed on general knowledge and other areas, as instructors look in each room. While the males reside on the fourth floor, Cini is on the sixth floor, and as the only woman in her class, has a room to herself.

If there is an issue with a room, such as dust, or a recruit gets a question wrong, they may be given a verbal warning or receive an IT (incentive training).

“IT is something physical like push-ups or other work to ingrain in their heads what they need to correct,” explained Officer Nathan Daugherty, an instructor for the motor carrier school.

The training style for recruits is paramilitary, focusing on structure, discipline, organization and tactics.

After inspection is complete, recruits need to be ready for class instructions at 8 a.m. which goes until lunch at noon. Class instruction varies each day. It could be actual classroom times learning about laws or first aid, or it could be getting in the academy’s indoor tank for water safety or a visit to the range for firearms training.

On Tuesday, the recruits spent the first two hours practicing vehicle stops and searches. The nine recruits broke into three groups. Two of the stations involved pulling up in a patrol car and practicing stopping a semi. Each recruit worked on interacting with drivers, properly calling information into dispatch, walking around their vehicle and more.

“Once in the patrol car and making the stop a lot more goes into it,” said Sgt. David Haynes. “They need to activate the lights, call it over the radio, approach the parked truck and be aware of their surroundings. It’s a lot to do at once.”

The third station had recruits searching a vehicle for contraband hidden inside.

At 9:45 a.m., recruits lined up and returned to the building to change for defensive tactics training, taught by Sgt. Barry Schrader.

The group began to warm up with push-ups, sit-ups, running, hanging from the pull-ups bar and walls sits. They also worked on their kicks and punches, sparring with partners using large black pads, and practiced some of their takedown techniques. Schrader then moved on to teaching new holds and takedowns.

After being shown each move, recruits partnered up and worked on their techniques, as Schrader walked around offering guidance. Occasionally, he stopped the class to have them come watch a set of recruits, explaining what they were doing right or ways to correct their form.

The recruits then went to lunch, but later returned for another round of defensive tactics in the afternoon, followed by first aid instruction.

“Overall, they get about 1,000 hours of training,” Haynes said. “Throughout the academy they get so many different classes.”

Dinner is served at 5 p.m. and from 6 to 10 p.m. recruits have time to study before lights out.

There is constant testing throughout the academy as they complete different sections. If a test is failed, recruits have an opportunity to try again. If they fail a second time, they are fired and sent home.

The motor carrier school started with 14 recruits, but is down to nine in week 5. Recruits who successfully complete recruit school will graduate on Dec. 21, and be assigned to work sites across the state.

Continuing the work

For Cini, working in law enforcement has always been her dream job.

The academy is already changing the way she thinks and looks, Cini said.

“Physically, I can see I’m building muscles,” she said. “I’ve gained so much knowledge, too. I critique myself now for the better and I’m more disciplined.”

While a lot of her family lives in Big Rapids, Cini’s husband and two dogs live in Hamilton. She enjoys going home on the weekends to visit them. However, leaving on Sundays remains difficult.

“That’s the hardest part of the whole thing,” she said. “But my husband is very supportive.”

Sticking to the grind and pushing herself will pay off, Cini said.

“It’s extremely challenging,” she said. “It’s the hardest thing I’ll probably ever do, but it’s because it’s making me into the person I need to be for this job. It feels like they are really tough on us, but in the end we’ll be glad because if any situation comes around we want to be prepared.”