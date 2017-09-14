Green Charter Township to fix mile stretch of Round Lake Road

GREEN CHARTER TWP. – A stretch of road in Green Charter Township that has been discussed for years will finally be fixed.

Members of the township board approved a measure 6-1 at their monthly meeting Tuesday night to fix about 5,300 feet of road, beginning this fall with pulverizing and packing and completing the project with blacktop in the spring.

Township Supervisor Jim Chapman explained to board members the Mecosta County Road Commission sought the township’s commitment to complete the project in its entirety before it would begin work, with $4,500 this fall and and the remaining $132,300 next spring. The estimated cost of the entire project is $136,800.

“(The road commissioners) were not open to doing any pulverizing and packing until after the tourist season to lessen the traffic on the road,” he said. “That time clock is up. And the other point, they would not discuss pulverizing and packing this fall unless we gave them a firm commitment to upgrade the work next spring, so they aren’t tearing it apart and leaving it as a gravel road.”

Nancy Stephan, the lone vote against the project, expressed concern for the Spruce Road Bridge project currently underway.

“We have not finalized (the cost of) the bridge (project),” she said. “Until we do that, I don’t think we should be committing to $136,000 next summer. I’m afraid there are going to be hidden costs with that bridge.”

There’s always a possibility for additional costs with the bridge, Trustee Jim Peek said, but said the two projects need to be completed.

“I feel we’ve had these two projects around for a long, long time,” he said. “I think to change at this point and not get those done before we take on other projects would be a mistake. They’ve been around, hounding us for more than five years.”

Clerk Janet Clark and Trustees Gary Todd and Kelly Cushway noted they were cautious to approve a project based on only an estimate.

“How can you fund a project if you don’t know if this figure is correct?” Todd asked.

Officials agreed to commit to the project based on the estimate from the road commission.

Township board members also:

• Introduced Seth Lattimore as the township’s new assessor. Lattimore will have office hours from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Fridays at the township hall.

• Approved renewing the contract with Republic Services for garbage collection;

• Approved a three-year contract renewal with Baird, Cotter and Bishop PC, which handles the township’s annual audit: for handling the township’s audit;

• Authorized board members to attend the Michigan Township Association regional meeting in Traverse City in October;

• Approved the following technology purchases: up to $400 for a laptop to be used for elections; $99 for an open-ended annual lease for computer software for up to five users; and up to $200 for the purchase of a printer for the assessor’s office; and

• Approved a special meeting for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the township hall for the purpose of speaking with property owners at Riverhaven about possible zoning changes to be more compatible with other comparable properties in the county.

The Green Charter Township Board will have its October monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10.