Carvers create caricatures during Spit and Whittle weekend

EVART — For more than 15 years, wood carvers have made the trip to Evart to participate in the annual roundup, and many have come together for approximately 18 years for the Spit and Whittle weekend. From Friday through Sunday afternoon, carvers participated in, or taught, workshops at the Osceola County 4-H/FFA Fairgrounds, including Floyd Rhadigan.

“Anyone can learn how to do this,” he said, as he helped a fellow carver with a miniature marine. “You have to have the patience if you want to get good”

Rhadigan teaches carving classes across the country, including at recent events in New York and Minnesota, and attends this carving weekend where he helps others learn about the craft. For the Spit and Whittle weekend, Rhadigan brings basswood “roughouts,” or pieces already carved to show the beginning of a figure. From there, carvers worked to whittle away their piece, bit by bit, until they had created cowboys, bulldogs, soldiers or other items.

Across the room from Rhadigan, carvers could learn how to work with a different medium, bark, from Molly Hanna. Hanna, known as “Miss Molly” in the carving community, works with everything from wood to golf balls and teaches lessons in each. With bark set up on her table, attendees could sit down and begin building houses and other figures from the material.

Carvers asked or answered questions, played music or listened to the sound of their instruments on wood throughout the weekend.

“I love carving,” Rhadigan said. “It’s very relaxing.”