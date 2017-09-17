Champagne and Chocolate Gala set for Friday

MECOSTA — Morton Township Library will be filled with supporters on Friday evening during the annual Champagne and Chocolate Gala.

The event, the library’s largest fundraiser each year, begins at 7 p.m. in the community room of the library, located at 110 S. James St., Mecosta.

“The gala is an elegant evening of exploring the library after hours and mingling with kindred spirits,” said Andrea Kirk Assaf, a volunteer with the Morton Township Friends of the Library. “People come who love libraries and have been supporters or who are discovering libraries. This is a fun way to discover the local library.”

While a specific fundraising goal isn’t identified, proceeds from the gala go to the library’s book collection and services. Last year, approximately 200 guests raised $10,000 during the event.

“It’s our annual big fundraiser and social gathering for all the supporters of the library,” Kirk Assaf said. “There will be live music and live and silent auction items. We’ll have baskets donated by different businesses and lots of different types of chocolates. We’ll have champagne, mimosas and sparkling juice.”

Morton Township Library is an integral part of life in the Mecosta area, Kirk Assaf continued.

“It’s like a diamond in the rough,” she said. “It’s an incredible resource for an underprivileged area. It really is the hub of our community and so we all gather to ensure its continuity and that it thrives. As other things come and go, we hope the library will always be there.”

Tickets for the gala are on sale now at the library, from Friends of the Library members or at Flair for Hair in Canadian Lakes. Advance tickets are $20 each; at the door, admission will be $25.