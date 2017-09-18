Cross country teams have big weekend

EAST LANSING — Several area cross country teams were at the Michigan State Spartan Invitational on Friday.

Chippewa Hills was fifth in the girls bronze division while Big Rapids was 11th.

For Chippewa Hills, Hannah Todd was ninth (20:02.0), Deziree Shaw was 44th (21:29.8), Madison Grover 46th (21:30.2), Natalie Newcombe (21:45.7) 57th , Hannah Fiorillo 71st (21:55.0) and Clarrisa Henry 104th (22:42.1).

For Big Rapids, Meghan Langworthy was sixth (19;49.9) , Madison Hammer (20:16.2) was 11th and Hanna Brock 18th (20:30.8),

Big Rapids was 14th in the boys bronze division. Logan Williams was 10th (17:26.0), Tyler Harlan was 49th (18:20.2) and Casey Bouman 64th (18:21.6).

For Chippewa Hills, Austin Mathis was 44th (18:14.3).

Reed City was 22nd in the White Division for boys.

Brandon Wirth was 22nd (17:43.30) and Calvin Rohde was 39th (18:21.5).

For the Reed City girls, Abbigail Kiaunis was 29th (21:39.4) and Olivia Thompson was 57th (23:11.40.

Sparta Invitational

SPARTA — Dreea Atchison of Morley Stanwood was champion at the Sparta Invitational on Saturday.

Morley Stanwood was third in the White Division. Atchison’s championship time was 20:33.39. Mariana Maturen was 17th (23:46.92), Aivery Devereaux was 18th (23:49.19), Bethany Elenbaas was 26th (25:06.95) and Delaney McLaughlin 29th (25:41.80).

The Mohawk boys were fifth in the White Division. Kevin McNeil was fourth in 17:47.44, Riley Pritchard was 38th (21:13.15), Joshua McNeil was 40th (21:16.86), Owen Devereaux was 49th (22:55.18), Samuel Krakau 55th (24:02.63) and Austin Bennett 56th (24:02.64).

Evart was sixth in the boys race for the Silver Division while Pine River was 12th.

For Evart, Austin Hamilton was fourth (17;37.690, Nathan Woods fifth (17:40.15), Richard Foster 38th (20:01.89.8), Tanner Ryan 50th (21:04.90). and Parker Henry was 59th (22:06.38).

For Pine River, Jayce Methner was 47th (20:58.71). Maverick Holmes was 51st (21:10.14), Sam Pentce was 63rd (22:59.83) and Mark Geer 72nd (23:33.20).

Pine River was sixth in the girls Silver Division while Evart was ninth. For Pine River, Anselma Barnett was 17th (23:06.78), Kelsi Charles 27th (24:26.87), Payton Fulmerhouser was 28th (24:28.16), Becca Horan was 35th (25:05.47), Logan Powell was 47th (25:45.66) and Kenzie Ruppert 63rd (28:37.20). For Evart, Macey Wallace was 39th (25:28.56), Sarah Nelson was 40th (25:30.98), Sophia Scott 45th (25:43.36) and Arianna Mooney 62nd (28.22.89).