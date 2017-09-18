No. 2-ranked Bulldogs prevail in home opener

BIG RAPIDS — The Ferris State Bulldogs took care of business Saturday, defeating Northern Michigan University 42-10 in front of over 6,000 fans at Top Taggart Field in the home opener.

“It was a tale of two halves,” head coach Tony Annese said. “In the first half, our offense had great rhythm. I thought our defense wasn’t as good as I expected them to be. I give Northern Michigan credit. Coach Kyle Nystrom had those kids fighting really hard.”

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs wracked up 637 total yards of offense — 319 on the ground and 318 through the air. Ferris had 408 total yards at halftime.

Quarterback Reggie Bell finished 16-of-24 passing for 252 yards and four touchdowns and three carries for 24 yards.

Twelve different Bulldogs carried the ball in Saturday’s game, led by Jahaan Brown’s 84 yards on 12 carries. Josh Walker had four carries for 30 yards and a touchdown while Lindrell Mitchell carried the ball three times for 30 yards and one touchdown.

Malik Taylor had six receptions for 86 yards while Terrell Porter made eight tackles on defense. KC Zenner and BJ Powell each grabbed an interception.

Bell kicked things off with a 56-yard touchdown pass to Jajuan Pollock to put the Bulldogs up 7-0 at the 10:08 mark of the first quarter.

The Wildcats would respond with a Jake Mayon 2-yard touchdown run to tie things up at 7-apiece with 7:52 remaining in the first.

From there, it was all Bulldogs.

Bell would throw three more touchdown passes in the half — a 31-yard pass to Davontae Harrington, a 4-yard pass to Jevon Shaw, and a 23-yard pass to Keyondre Craig — to bring his touchdown total to four. Lindrell Mitchell scored on a 13-yard touchdown run to give the Bulldogs a 35-7 halftime lead.

“We had a sharp gameplan the whole week,” Shaw said. “We stuck to it. Reggie got rolling with Malik (Taylor) and hit (Jajuan) Pollock with the early touchdown pass. That was big for our offense to get started.”

During the halftime break, Ferris State’s seven-member Hall of Fame class and the school’s 1968 undefeated football team were honored.

Early in the third quarter, Bell suffered an ankle injury and had to be helped off the field. Sophomore quarterback Travis Russell replaced Bell in the lineup.

The offense sputtered for most of the second half, with the Bulldogs’ first five possessions ending like so: punt, punt, fumble, interception, turnover on downs, interception.

“We had four turnovers in the second half which is an awful statistic,” Annese said. “It put our defense in bad positions, but we got through it.”

The defense limited Northern Michigan to a field goal in the second half. The Wildcats mustered just 243 yards of offense for the game.

“We took the challenge,” Porter said. “They (Northern Michigan) came out and gave us exactly what we had seen from them on film. We just followed the gameplan.”

The sixth possession of the half proved to be the charm as Russell led the offense on a 12-play, 80-yard drive capped off by a Walker seven-yard touchdown run with 5:52 remaining in the game for the final score.

Russell finished the game completing 8-of-13 passes for 49 yards and two interceptions. Shaw also spent time at quarterback and was 2-of-3 passing for 15 yards and 27 yards rushing.

“Annese put me out there because he knew what I could do,” Shaw said. “I want to thank my teammates and coach Annese for allowing me to show what I could do.”

Annese said he would meet with athletic trainers to determine the status of Bell’s return to the lineup.

“I have no idea what the extent of the injury is. I’ll go talk to him in the locker room after the game. If he can’t play, we’re rolling with the guys that we have.”

Ferris (2-0, 1-0) travels to face Ashland at 7 p.m. Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN3.