Residents vote “no” to proposed BRPS bond

BIG RAPIDS — Approximately two years worth of work came to a close at the polls Tuesday night as area residents voted on the Big Rapids Public Schools bond proposal.

The bond did not pass, as 1,113 district residents voted “no” and 1,106 voted “yes.”

“As always, our team will continue to strive to make sure each child reaches their highest potential, but this is disappointing,” said Superintendent Tim Haist. “Each one of these items would have helped to provide better and safer learning opportunities and experiences for our kids.

“We will have to reevaluate the proposal and try to determine what caused this election to not be successful. In the future, we will need to do a better job informing the public of the needs of our schools and our students. Big Rapids Public Schools is a great school system, and we are lucky to have the support of so many.”

The bond would have levied 2.9 mills ($2.90 for every $1,000 of taxable value) over the next 20 years to be put to use toward three main focus points, 21st century learning improvements; health, safety and security upgrades; and investment in infrastructure.

Twenty-first century learning improvements would have included remodeling classrooms throughout the district, upgrading classroom furniture and adding more educational spaces. This focal point also geared toward adding one-to-one technology devices for students and creating multi-use and flexible spaces for classrooms, including movable walls and furniture for students to work as individuals or in groups. The improvements also would have included storage and a multi-purpose space at the high school, according to the district.

Safety, from classroom air quality to door access control and school security cameras, was another focal point of the bond improvements. The bond would cover costs to continue making improvements toward the safety of the buildings. Another portion of the focal point was the safety of the students as they are brought to school or an event, then transported home. Bond funds would have been used toward adding new buses to the current BRPS fleet.

Mending the building roofs was a part of the investment in infrastructure focal point, which included repairs to the high school auditorium lighting, curtains, storage and sound systems. Another infrastructure project would improve drainage conditions at the current athletic facilities, such as the baseball and softball fields and tennis courts, as well as add a new multi-use stadium, which Haist said in a previous interview would allow the schools to host approximately 60 events a year.

Vote tallies are unofficial until certified by the Mecosta County Board of Canvassers.