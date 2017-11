REMUS — Chippewa Hills High School has named its November Students of the Month. Honored students include: Garrett Sprague, Natalie Newcombe, Emily Todd, Macy Compson, Cade Schafer, Dakota Raymond, Delaney Sisco, Elle Lowery, Alexis West and Kenna Longtin. Post Views: 120

