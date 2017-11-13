Stanwood man arraigned on marijuana, prescription drug charges

BIG RAPIDS — A Stanwood man is facing numerous felony charges after an investigation by a drug team.

George Talley Whyte, 55, is charged with three counts of delivery of Percocet (oxycodone) — less than 50 grams, four counts of delivery of marijuana, one count of delivery of diazepam and one count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Percocet is a brand name for the combination of oxycodone with acetaminophen. Both Percocet and oxycodone are prescription narcotics for pain. Diazepam is a benzodiazepine prescribed for the treatment of anxiety, seizures, muscle spasms and symptoms of alcohol withdrawal.

According to court documents, the charges stem from alleged incidents between October and November 2017 in Morton Township.

The case was investigated by the Central Michigan Enforcement Team, a multi-jurisdictional drug task force covering Newaygo, Mecosta, Montcalm and Ionia counties.

Delivery of Percocet (oxycodone) — less than 50 grams carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Bond for Whyte is set at $150,000. A preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, in Mecosta County’s 77th District Court.