Big Rapids runner Hanna Brock reflects on all-state sophomore season

BIG RAPIDS — When Big Rapids cross country coach Chase Gibson looks back at the 2017 season, he can point to several runners that had memorable years.

On the girls side, that includes sophomore Hanna Brock, who was the team’s No 2 runner. Meghan Langworthy, a junior, was No. 1 and conference and regional champ. She was also an all-stater, finishing 10th in Division 2 with a personal record of 18:15.2.

Brock had a PR of 19:17.4 and was All-CSAA first team, fifth in the region and state qualifier.

Very earlier in the season, Brock talked about her potential for 2017.

“Last year was pretty good,” she said. “I was working my way up to varsity, trying to help the team. I was top five toward the end of the year. I worked hard.”

She and her Cardinal teammates did an extensive amount of running during the offseason, Brock indicated. She had her PR in early September of 20:27 but decreased that by more than a minute later in the season.

Brock said the strength of her race was her first mile and she wanted to improve on her second mile.”

Junior Madison Hammer had a best time 19:21.9, was CSAA first team, sixth in region and state qualifier. Freshmen Destiny Weckesser (21:33.6) and Zoey Watters (21:56.6) both broke into the 21s and Watters’ time was a PR.

Leading the boys was junior Logan Williams with a personal record (16:28.8). He was a state qualifier and fourth in the region. Junior Dan Hardesty had a PR of 16:46.8 and earned CSAA honorable mention honors. Also getting PRs were juniors Casey Bouman (16:54.1), Evan Johansen (18:00.3), and Caden Kirby (18:43.9) and sophomore Craven Bird (18:53.2).