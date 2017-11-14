Green Township opts out of medical marijuana act

GREEN TWP. — Looking to the Michigan Township Association for guidance, officials in Green Charter Township decided to opt out of creating an ordinance for the growth, processing, transporting, testing and sale of medical marijuana.

During their monthly meeting on Tuesday night, members of the Green Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously in favor of a resolution to opt out of the state’s Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act, which creates a state licensing system.

The law requires a municipality to opt-in to allow those facilities in its jurisdiction before licenses can be issued, Supervisor Jim Chapman explained.

“The recommendation from the MTA was that townships actually pass a resolution to opt out and that be filed with the proper agencies in the state of Michigan,” he said. “If the board chooses at anytime to change its mind, it can be changed. It’s not permanent — that option is still there.”

By approving the resolution, Chapman said it will give notice to state officials the township has opted out.

In other action from Tuesday’s meeting, officials discussed the Mecosta County Road Commission’s request to find out the township’s priority for road projects for 2018 and 2019.

“We’re looking at Spruce Road Bridge to finish that up and Round Lake Road as a high priority,” Chapman said, noting the ongoing delays with the Spruce Road Bridge project. “By the time they get that in, the (subcontractor) gives it to Cliff (Youngs, the engineer) and it’s to the road commission to review, it’s simply not going to happen this winter.”

Trustee Jim Peek said the township should respond their road project priorities for 2018 are the same as they were in 2017.

“We will look at other road projects in 2018 once those are completed,” he said. “If we right now pick another road or another thing, that’s going to go out as if it’s determined. We’re going to be looking at the other needs in the township. I don’t think we can identify them until we move through these two projects.”

Chapman and board members agreed to provide that response to the road commission.

More details from Tuesday’s Green Township board meeting will be in a later edition of the Pioneer.