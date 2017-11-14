MOISD Board of Education sets interviews

BIG RAPIDS — Four local administrators were chosen as interview candidates for the Mecosta-Osceola Intermediate School District superintendent position. The position opened when previous superintendent Curt Finch took a job in Arizona and has been filled since Finch’s leaving by interim superintendent Mark Klumpp.

“We are happy with the candidates,” said MOISD Board of Education President Marie Wilkerson. “We feel we have four qualified leaders. We are waiting to do the interviews to find out who the best fit is for our highest seat.”

Candidates will be interviewed by MOISD Board of Education members between 10 a.m. and approximately 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, in the Resource Center, located at 15800 190th Avenue, Big Rapids. Interviews are estimated to take 50 minutes and are open to the public.

Klumpp will be the first interviewed at 10 a.m. and will be followed by Bob Grover, superintendent of Chippewa Hills School District, at 11 a.m. After a brief break, interviews will resume at 12:45 p.m. with Roger Cole, superintendent of Morley Stanwood Community Schools. The final interviewee will by Steve Locke, MOISD Career and Technical Education director, at 1:45 p.m.

The second round of interviews is set for Tuesday, Dec. 12.