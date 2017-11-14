STAGE-M production ‘Love Letters’ depicts the expression of feelings through writing

BIG RAPIDS — A story of love written down throughout decades will be performed this week in STAGE-M’s latest production.

“Love Letters” is a romantic love story featuring characters Andrew and Melissa reading the letters sent to each other from their childhood through their aged years. The play shows audiences what true love is really about.

The show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, through Saturday, Nov. 18, and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19. All performances will be at the Crossroads Charter Academy auditorium. The show is recommended for ages 13 and older.

Each production will feature two different actors, allowing audiences to see a variety of people in the same roles.

“This is a unique experience for a play,” said Barbara Pillsbury, chairman of the publicity committee for STAGE-M. “I would recommend people come to more than one performance. It’s a good chance to see a different performance and compare the two. You’ll see different interpretations and emotions.”

Jim Samuels and RoseAnne Shansky will be in the roles Thursday night. Bob Garrels and Elaine Cox take the stage Friday, Zak Krebs and Laura Taylor perform Saturday and Sunday’s production features Chris and Jeanna Lamar.

While most plays require weeks of rehearsal, preparation for “Love Letters” was different than usual, Pillsbury said.

“The actors could just meet by themselves and read lines, since it’s just the two of them,” she said.

The play is approximately 90 minutes.

“It’s simple yet really wonderful,” Pillsbury said.

Tickets are available at Great Lakes Book & Supply, Old Pioneer Store/Emporium, Patterson’s Flowers or by calling 592-TIXX. STAGE-M members get a number of free tickets based on their membership level.