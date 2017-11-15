Big Rapids hoops star Jayla Strickland signs with Northwood University

BIG RAPIDS — Signed, sealed, and delivered.

Big Rapids multi-sport standout Jayla Strickland signed a national letter of intent to attend Northwood University Tuesday in front of friends and family at Big Rapids High School.

“I have chosen Northwood University to pursue my education in fashion design and sign language,” Strickland said. “Along with that, I have an opportunity to continue playing basketball at a collegiate level under coach Jeff Curtis.”

Strickland, a senior, is in her second year at Big Rapids High after spending her first two years attending Crossroads Charter Academy. She averaged 10.4 points per game last season and was named to the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan’s honorable mention list. Strickland was also a key contributor to the Cardinals’ volleyball team this fall and is currently gearing up for her senior basketball season.

Led by coach Curtis, the Timberwolves finished the 2016-17 season with a 16-11 record. For Strickland, Northwood was just the right size.

“It was small; it wasn’t too big. It also had the degree program that I wanted.”

When asked what advice she’d give to aspiring college athletes, Strickland kept the answer short, but sweet.

“There are two things that you have to be as a student-athlete: humble and hungry. The hard work you put in definitely pays off.”