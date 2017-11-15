Head-on collision closes lanes on Perry Avenue Wednesday

BIG RAPIDS TWP. — The Jaws of Life had to be used to extricate two occupants from a vehicle after an accident Wednesday on Perry Avenue.

At 2:33 p.m., the Big Rapids Township Fire Department was dispatched to a head-on collision between two vehicles on Perry Avenue in front of Wesco, according to Big Rapids Township Fire Captain Jim Chapman.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident, which occurred when a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old Big Rapids woman was turning left out from the Walmart parking lot onto Perry Avenue and was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by a 20-year-old Ludington woman. The westbound vehicle then slid over into the eastbound lane and was struck by a third vehicle driven by a 49-year-old female Luther woman.

The 30-year-old Big Rapids woman and her passenger, a 25-year-old Big Rapids woman, were trapped in their car and had to be extricated by fire/rescue personal. Both were transported by ambulance to the hospital for serious, non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle also was transported by ambulance to the hospital for serious, non-life threatening injuries. The passenger of the second vehicle, a 21-year-old Hesperia woman, was treated for minor injuries at the hospital. The driver and a 70-year-old female passenger of the third vehicle were uninjured.

“All patients were loaded and transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital,” Chapman said. “It appears at this time they all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.”

Along with Big Rapids Township Fire Department, the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, Mecosta County EMS and Osceola County EMS units responded to the scene.

The eastbound lanes on Perry Avenue were shut down, with traffic being diverted to 215th Avenue, passing Big Rapids High School on 15 Mile Road and coming out Ferris Drive back to Perry, Chapman said.

The area near Meijer and Wal-Mart on Perry Avenue is a very high-traffic section known for accidents, Chapman said.

“It’s probably the worst strip in the region, in our fire district, and the light just west of here is the busiest intersection in Mecosta County,” he said.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.