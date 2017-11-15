Holiday Farmers Market set for Friday

BIG RAPIDS — Those missing the atmosphere of the farmers market will get one last chance to shop from their favorite local vendors.

The Holiday Farmers Market will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, in the City Hall Parking Lot, 226 N. Michigan Ave.

The market will feature familiar faces offering more seasonal products for this time of year, said Brynn Chesebro, market master.

“This brings a different variety of goods compared to the regular season market,” Chesebro said. “We will have items such as Christmas trees, wreathes, more craft items, jams and jellies. It’s a chance go get a head start on Christmas shopping.”

Kettle corn, dried herbs, teas and more also may be available.

“We have about 15 vendors currently registered, but some are weather-dependent,” Chesebro said. “The more the merrier and we are still taking registrations.”

The event is free to attend, but there is a small fee to be included as a vendor.

With other festivities going on in downtown Big Rapids, it’s sure to be a fun time, Chesebro said.

“There will be a lot of people downtown this weekend, with the market Friday and the Festival of Lights parade Saturday,” she said. “Everything is going to help get everyone in the holiday spirit. It may still be November, but it’s the kickoff of the holiday season.”

Anyone interested in being a vendor should contact Chesebro at (231) 592-4038 or bchesebro@cityofbr.org. No drop-ins allowed.