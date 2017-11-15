Nestlé argues for special use permit

REED CITY — Attorneys representing Nestlé Waters North America and Osceola Township asserted different reasons and resolutions to a denied zoning permit for the addition of a booster pump for the company’s White Pine Springs production well on Wednesday during oral arguments at 49th Circuit Court in Reed City.

According to NWNA, a booster pump is needed to support the company’s request to increase its rate of withdrawal from 250 gallons per minute to 400 gallons per minute at the well. The request currently is being considered by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

The Osceola Township Planning Commission denied the company’s permit requests and subsequent permit applications under different zoning categories. Appealing those decisions, the company sought a decision from the Zoning Board of Appeals. A 2-2 decision by the ZBA upheld the Planning Commission’s denial.

Visiting Mason County 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan Sniegowski heard from Bill Horn, attorney for NWNA, and William K. Fahey, attorney for Osceola Township.

Horn argued the township’s attempts to change zoning categories was not what the company wanted.

“The question for the court today is, based on the language of the township’s zoning ordinance, what type of zoning approval was needed for a 12-by-22 building holding a booster pump, connected to an existing water pipeline located in the township’s agricultural zoning district?” he said. “The court is not bound by any decision made by the township.”

Horn argued the company’s permit be authorized under special use, similar to the 2008 approval for the well house and water pipeline.

“There’s been no change in the zoning ordinance law since then,” he said.

After going through the process of a special use permit, which included a public hearing, Horn said the township determined all the standards applicable were met by the Nestlé application.

“The only question was to what category for special land use would Nestlé’s proposed building would fall under,” he said. “The court should determine that it falls under the extracting operations category of the ordinance.”

Horn noted the township suggested NWNA submit applications under essential services, but the company felt it wasn’t qualified for essential services. Under agricultural zoning, Horn added the best category for the permit would fall under extraction area.

“In a (Michigan) Court of Appeals opinion about Nestlé operations at a different site, the court referred to the withdrawal of groundwater is extraction,” he said.

In his argument to Sneigowski, Fahey said the township tried to work with Nestlé throughout the application, trying to find what was the best suited zoning for the booster pump building.

“From a zoning perspective, is the use that Nestlé wishes to make of the property one of the uses permitted under the agricultural zoning district?” he proposed. “Nestlé should follow the procedure for getting approval. If it’s not permitted, the alternatives would be to attempt to rezone the district or locate into a district that would permit the use, possibly industrial or commercial.”

Fahey said the company did not try to rezone the property or look for another location.

“It’s an issue of law, in interpreting an ordinance or statute,” he said. “As the Planning Commission or Zoning Board of Appeals, the law states you are to give a certain amount of deference to that agency. They work with it every day and those agencies interpret it on a daily basis.”

Sniegowski thanked the attorneys for the amount of work put into their briefs.

“I do have a lot of information in front of me to consider,” she said. “I do want to go back and process through the written briefs and the oral arguments, and I will be issuing a decision.”