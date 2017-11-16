Library provides books to waiting rooms

BIG RAPIDS — It’s all about reading. If people don’t come to the books, the library is sending books to the people.

The Books Around Big Rapids program made its first deliveries recently, to the offices of pediatrician Dr. Sushila Rao. The program is an effort to provide books at places where families are likely to be waiting in order to encourage reading, said Miriam Andrus, Big Rapids Community Library director.

“The library wants to promote reading in Big Rapids generally,” Andrus said. “We have a set of programs to do that called Read Everywhere in Big Rapids. We’re trying to raise awareness of all the programs centered on literacy, and our newest program is Books Around Big Rapids.

“Essentially, we’re getting new books, putting them in kits and delivering them to doctors’ offices or any place in Big Rapids where families are waiting for services. We want to make sure there are adequate reading materials for kids and adults.”

So far, the library has delivered more than 100 new children’s books in the kits, which also include magazines for adults to enjoy. Each kit will be kept supplied with bookmarks informing parents and caregivers of the importance of reading to children from an early age, Andrus said.

Any business with a waiting area for families that would like to receive a book kit is asked to contact Andrus at the library by calling (231) 796-5234.

“Our ultimate goal is to make sure all kids in Big Rapids have reading material available,” Andrus said.