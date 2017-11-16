Susan P. Wheatlake center, FSU participate in the Great American Smokeout

BIG RAPIDS — Halfway through the month of November is a day dedicated to encouraging friends and family members to stop smoking for good. The day, named the Great American Smokeout, fell on Thursday, Nov. 16, this year and is a part of Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

“This is a nationwide event,” said Marissa Plouff, Wellness Center coordinator of the Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center. “Spectrum Healthcare wants to help the people in our community to be healthy and happy. As leaders in promoting health and wellness, we are showing our support for people who take those first steps toward making a plan to quit.”

According to a press release from the American Cancer Society, tobacco use is the single largest preventable cause of disease and premature death in the United States. More than 480,000 people die from illnesses related to tobacco use every year in the U.S., meaning approximately 1 in 5 deaths annually is caused by smoking.

To help encourage local residents to kick the habit and quit smoking, Plouff said the Wellness Center offers various cessation classes. For more information on the classes, or to register, residents can call (231) 832-8486.

According to the American Cancer Society, within 12 hours of quitting, the carbon monoxide level in a smoker’s blood drops to normal. Within a year, the excess risk of coronary heart disease is half that of someone who continues to smoke and the risk of heart attack drops dramatically. After approximately 15 years without smoking, the risk of coronary heart disease decreases to that of a non-smoker’s.

While they recognize the internal risk of someone smoking, Ferris State University students spent their time during the Great American Smokeout showing their peers, staff and faculty some of the environmental risks of smoking.

To show some of the effects of smoking on campus, students spent Halloween day collecting as many discarded cigarettes as they could on FSU grounds and were able to fill three garbage bags full. Students then placed the cigarettes in clear plastic jars and bags to display on Nov. 16, in the University Center.

“In August, we were approved for a grant by the American Cancer Society and the CVS Health Foundation to be a 100 percent smoke-free university,” said Alyson Hill, FSU student researcher.

“We are one of only a handful of colleges in Michigan that is not smoke- and tobacco-free,” added fellow student researcher, Anthony Picard.

Picard, Hill and their peers sent out a survey asking students if they would like to FSU to be a tobacco-free campus and two-thirds of the responses were in support of the idea. One-third of students were indifferent, Picard said. During the Great American Smokeout, students encouraged those who stopped at their table to sign a petition in support of making FSU a smoke-free campus.

“Our next step is to compile evidence and draft a new tobacco policy to present to university administration,” Picard said.