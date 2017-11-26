St. Mary-St. Paul PCCW Christmas Bazaar set for Saturday

BIG RAPIDS — For more than 60 years, Big Rapids area residents have purchased holiday decorations of fresh greenery at the St. Mary-St. Paul Parish Council of Catholic Women Christmas Bazaar.

The tradition continues on Saturday, Dec. 2, when this year’s event opens to shoppers. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., buyers can browse both fresh hand-cut, handmade greens and artificial arrangements; books; jewelry; baked goods; handcrafted items; and vintage treasures from the “Grandma’s Attic” booth during the annual bazaar.

For anyone who misses Saturday, the bazaar is open again from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, during the Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast.

Hundreds of people attend each year, said Kathryn Mondrella, PCCW president. The PCCW receives the proceeds of the event, which helps fund the group’s support for the church and school throughout the year.

“We allow no outside vendors,” Mondrella said. “This is all by the ladies of St. Mary-St. Paul church. We’ve got a pretty good variety for a one-organization bazaar.”

The PCCW uses the money raised in the event for various expenses, including purchasing candles for the church altar, funding a St. Mary Catholic School scholarship, gifts at Christmas for the priests and office staff and other costs that arise over the course of a year.

“If anything comes up people need funds for, they ask the PCCW first,” Mondrella said.

In the weeks leading up to the bazaar, up to a dozen volunteers spend hours creating wreaths, door swags, kissing balls, porch pots, table centerpieces and more. The holiday decorations are popular and sell quickly, said Sandy Kailing, greens booth co-chair.

“We have found out that we start selling at 9 a.m. and people will be lined up,” Kailing said. “Sometimes by 10 a.m., we’re taking tables down — things go fast. We’ve built a reputation we try to live up to every year.”

This year, shoppers will find more varieties of outdoor decorations, added co-chair Lori Zimmerman. Customers will have a variety of options, Kailing said.

“We have everything from traditional to rustic to elegant,” she said.