Police seeking duo who attempted to steal from Walmart

BIG RAPIDS TWP. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify two suspects who attempted to steal more than $4,000 worth of merchandise from the Big Rapids Walmart.

At 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a retail fraud complaint at Walmart, 21400 Perry Ave. While deputies were headed to the store, the suspects fled in a silver passenger vehicle.

A man and woman had tried to steal $4,250 worth of merchandise, but the security workers at Walmart were able to recover the items.

Police are requesting assistance in identifying the suspects. The female has blonde hair and was wearing a red shirt. The male has a thin build and was wearing a white Michigan State University ball cap. Anyone with information should contact the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 592-0150.