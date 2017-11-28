Corey Mackin bids to be strong scorer for Ferris hockey

BIG RAPIDS — It appears Corey Mackin may be coming out of his scoring woes for Ferris State.

If that’s the case, then it’s good news for the Bulldogs.

Mackin entered the Michigan State game on Nov. 18 with only one goal although he did have eight assists to his credit.

He had the Bulldogs’ only goal against MSU in a 3-1 loss at the Ewigleben Ice Arena. Ferris was at Alabama-Huntsville on Nov. 24 and 25 and took the first game 6-2 in Western Collegiate Hockey Association action. Mackin scored a goal in that game in which Mitch Maloney had the hat trick. He scored the game’s first goal in a 5-3 loss on Saturday

He now has four goals and nine assists, for 13 points, which ranks No. 2 on the team, two points behind leader Maloney.

“Maloney and (Andrew) Dorantes have been carrying the load this year,” Mackin said. “If they get secondary help, that will help us.”

As for his own season, “I don’t think it’s been very good so far,” Mackin said after the MSU series. “I started out slow. I’ve been behind the eight-ball. I have to pick it up. It’s just one of those things. I don’t want to blame it on anything else and battle for it.”

The Bulldogs are 6-9-1 overall and 3-4-1 in the WCHA. They have home games Friday and Saturday against Alaska-Anchorage.

“League play is very important,” Mackin said. “We have to learn from (Michigan State weekend) and climb in the conference standings.”

Last season, Mackin was in 36 games at forward for Ferris State and finished second in team scoring with 13 goals and 13 assists for 26 points. He was an All-WCHA second team selection. He was second in shots on goal with 111 and had two game-winning goals, second most on the team. His 13 goals set a new career-high for Mackin, and his 26 points topped his freshman season’s 25.

As a freshman, he helped FSU to a NCAA Regional Final appearance and the first WCHA Tournament Championship in team history. He saw action in all of the team’s 41 games during his freshman season. He was named the WCHA Rookie of the Year in 2015-16 after being voted the preseason Rookie of the Year. Mackin tied for second on the team in points with 25 and led all WCHA Rookies in overall scoring. He wound up with 10 goals and 15 assists in his rookie season.

He’s a Philadelphia native, and played with the Coquitlam Express of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL). He had a league-leading 50 goals and 54 assists for 104 points in 58 contests during 2014-15. That improved on his totals from 2013-14, when he had 24 goals and 26 assists.

In 2014-15, he was a BCHL first team All-Star and claimed the Vern Dye Memorial BCHL Player of the Year honor along with the Brett Hull Trophy as the league’s top scorer.

“It’s been a little different type of season,” Mackin, a forward said. “I’ve been moving back and forth between a center and wing. Once we find that gel, it will go from there. We have to step it a game at a time. We have to come ready to play each game.”