Steig entering 32nd year as Reed City wrestling coach

REED CITY — Wrestling teams are getting ready to open their seasons on Dec. 6, and it will be No. 31 as a coach for Reed City’s Roger Steig, who has a record in those seasons of 478-322.

The Coyotes were 16-19 last year and didn’t lose any key wrestlers to graduation, Steig indicated.

Key returners include Ryan Simmons at 112 pounds. He was a regional qualifier last year. “He is a junior team captain who leads by example,” Steig said. “Ryan has put a lot of time into the offseason training. Our expectations are very high for him.”

Brett Walker, a senior, was a regional qualifier last season. “Brett will be returning at the 189-pound class Steig said. “He is a team captain who brings a lot of leadership to a very young team. He will play a big role in our team’s success this year.”

Steig expects freshman Anakin Andrus at 103 pounds to play a key role in the team’s fortunes.

“The best way to describe him is just plain tough,” Steig said.

He indicated it’s too early at this time to predict the team’s success. “The sky is the limit,” Steig said. “We have to stay within ourselves and believe in one another.”

The season opens at Hesperia on Dec. 6 and includes a trip to the Kent City Classic on Dec. 9. The Central State Activities Association season opens at Tri County on Dec. 13. The annual Reed City Invitational is on Jan. 27.