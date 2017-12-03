Pilots bring presents to Roben-Hood Airport for Operation Good Cheer

BIG RAPIDS — Wrapped presents of all shapes and sizes were unloaded off planes Saturday, then put on trucks to make their way to area children who could use some Christmas cheer.

As part of Operation Good Cheer, volunteers spent the morning and afternoon at Roben-Hood Airport in Big Rapids, waiting for planes to deliver gifts for local children in foster care.

Operation Good Cheer brings together donors, pilots and nonprofit agencies to make Christmas special for thousands of kids in foster care and residential care.

Locally, the program provides presents for children in foster care through Eagle Village, the Mecosta-Osceola Department of Health and Human Services and Lake-Newaygo Department of Health and Human Services.

“We just had a group of children come into care recently and it’s a very hard time of year for kids not to be with their families,” said Julie Knoop, foster care supervisor for Lake-Newaygo County DHHS.

Representatives from DHHS, as well as Eagle Village, Big Rapids Township firefighters and Ferris students volunteered to unload the hundreds of presents flown in by more than 20 planes. Pilots flew in the gifts and were greeted with cheers and applause. The volunteers made long lines of human chains to unload the packages and place them in trailers for distribution.

“It’s a really exciting day,” said Heather McClellan, Eagle Village foster care and adoption program manager. “Pilots are wearing Santa hats, families are volunteering together and it’s a great time working to make sure the kiddos in foster care have a good Christmas.”

Operation Good Cheer was started in 1971. Sponsored and coordinated by Child and Family Services, this program has served more than 92,700 children. The agencies collect wish lists earlier in the year from the children, and Operation Good Cheer makes sure each child receives three gifts.

Ferris State University catering donated food and snacks for pilots and volunteers.

“It’s a wonderful program,” said Jennifer Oehrli, foster homes licensing supervisor for Mecosta-Osceola DHHS. “So many people show up to support this and participate in unloading the planes. It’s turned into a community experience.”