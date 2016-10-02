A Step Back in Time

A walking tour Saturday of the Oak Grove Cemetery in Manistee provided attendees with the chance to learn about historical figures in the city’s history. Stops included the mausoleum of Edward Buckley and the grave of TJ Ramsdell, creator of the Ramsdell Theatre. The tour featured between eight and 10 stops. For more on this story, read the Monday, Oct. 3, 2016 edition of the News Advocate or visit Manisteenews.com.
Spent over 5 years working in the Oak Grove Cemetary when Ed. Lijewski was the Sexton… Learned alot, and knew most of the relatives etc of every one… Buried many of my friends and alot of experiences that I carry along… Can remember climbing up on top of the buried watertower in the high sand hill on the Westside of the cemetary.. The city etc below looked like a map from there… Now it is gone..
Also so learned alot about the city etc from Jim Maternowski a retire foreman from a Lumber camp and from John Koneziney. a retired engineer from the old M&NE……. Both from Oak hill and working cutting and trimming grass to supplement retirements… Twas a good year..
Did help with Funerals for quite a few years after that and bumped into many friends and families that I assisted inthe process…. Really neat to have that background in my life time..
Now I go out to visit my folks Gravesites and still know most of the sections by their old alphabet letters… except for a few new one that now exist….
You take care.. Enjoy the Advocate and checking up on what is going on now… Take care..