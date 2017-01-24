Pioneer Group sold to Hearst

The Manistee News Advocate is pleased to announce that its parent company, The Pioneer Group, has been acquired by Hearst — one of the most trusted and dynamic names in media and information. The announcement was made yesterday by the Batdorff family and President of Hearst Newspapers, Mark Aldam.

Pioneer Group owners Jack and John Batdorff said Hearst will be a great fit for employees and for the communities they have served for four generations.

“We have every confidence that Hearst will be good stewards of the community, and will be a progressive community partner, a goal we’ve tried to fulfill over the years,” Jack Batdorff said. “They have a reputation for giving back and for taking care of their people, which has always been important to our family.”

“Selling the Pioneer Group was not an easy decision, but we knew the time would eventually come, and I can’t imagine a better fit for our employees and community as a whole. Hearst has a wonderful reputation as a newspaper operator, as well as the resources and vision to build upon what we’ve set out to achieve over four generations. It’s bittersweet, but I can’t imagine a better ending to this story for us, nor a better beginning for our Pioneer Group family,” John Batdorff said.

“We are proud to follow four generations of Batdorff family leadership in these central Michigan communities,” said Aldam. “This addition is an essential part of our plan to expand further across Michigan.

News Advocate Publisher Marilyn Barker will continue in her role following the acquisition. “We’re excited to leverage the expertise that Hearst brings to our local markets,” Barker said. “I believe our employees, advertisers and community will be impressed with how Hearst operates. They have a great reputation in our industry.”

