2017 Frostbite Saturday & Chili Crawl

The mission of Manistee Downtown Development Authority’s annual Frostbite Saturday & Chili Crawl is to give River Street a shot in the arm during the dead of winter. The downtown district was certainly alive and well Saturday as the event was met with sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures. While the foot traffic was in full swing, the 2017 Chili Crawl were crowned. To learn more about Frostbite Saturday, check out Monday’s edition of the Manistee News Advocate or visit manisteenews.com. (News Advocate video/Dylan Savela)