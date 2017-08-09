Local woman faces life for homicide

MANISTEE — A Manistee woman is facing a life in prison for the death of Bruce Schaub, of Manistee.

Jeneva Anne Schaub, 46, was arraigned in Manistee’s 85th District Court on Wednesday afternoon on felony charges for homicide/open murder. The felony holds a maximum life sentence, if convicted of open murder.

Bruce Schaub, 51, was pronounced dead on Tuesday morning after suffering stab wounds.

The Manistee City Police Department and Manistee City Fire Medic 5 were dispatched to the 300 block of Fourth Street in Manistee around 5:18 a.m. on Tuesday. Life-saving efforts were made, however Schaub was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Josh Glass, of the Manistee City Police Department, is the lead investigator for the case. Glass was assisted by detectives from the Michigan State Police and Manistee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Michigan State Police Crime Lab and Computer Crimes Unit processed the scene for the city police.

“This incident is a very well managed and investigated case, by a team of investigators working together in a cooperative effort. The Manistee City Police Department would like to extend their condolences to all of the family members involved in this tragic incident,” said a press release from the city police, on Wednesday.

To report any information related to the ongoing investigation, call the Manistee City Police Department at (231) 723-2533.