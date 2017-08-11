City police address recent homicide investigation

MANISTEE — It has been several days since the murder of Bruce Schaub, of Manistee, however many community members still have questions about what happened on that day.

Following the murder of Bruce, who was stabbed to death at 5:18 a.m. on Tuesday, the Manistee City Police Department held a press conference on Friday morning to address the current status of the homicide investigation.

Tim Kozal, city police public safety director, said the case is still active and the scene is still secure on 300 Block of Fourth St. for the investigation.

Detective Josh Glass, of the Manistee City Police Department, is the lead investigator for the case. Glass was assisted by detectives from the Michigan State Police and Manistee County Sheriff’s Office.

“We were out there just yesterday investigating,” Kozal said. “The investigation into this is very complex, we continue to conduct interviews and follow up on several leads.”

Bruce was found with life-threatening stab wounds on Tuesday morning, when life-saving methods began. He was transported to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy was conducted, however no details have been released.

“We are waiting for the labs to come back,” Kozal said. “It could take awhile.”

After issuing a felony warrant, the city police arrested Jeneva Anne Schaub, 46, of Manistee, for the murder of her husband, Bruce.

Schaub was arraigned in Manistee’s 85th District Court on Wednesday afternoon on felony charges for homicide/open murder. The felony holds a maximum life sentence, if convicted of open murder.

Currently, Schaub is held in the Manistee County Jail without bond. A probable cause conference will be held at 3 p.m. on Aug. 23.

She will be represented by her own attorney.

The couple had children, but whether or not they were present during the incident has not been confirmed by police.

“Right now, Child Protective Services is involved in the investigation because there is children involved,” Kozal said.

Police say the 911 call on Tuesday came from a source inside of the house where Bruce was killed. No motive for the stabbing has been determined.

“Manistee City Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the both families,” Kozal said.