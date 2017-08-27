Chips, Lakers, Bobcats run at Pete Moss Invitational

BENZONIA — Three local cross country teams participated in the annual Pete Moss Invitational meet at Benzie Central on Saturday, two of them using the event to open their 2017 seasons.

Bear Lake-Onekama placed fourth out of 17 teams with 139 points in the small-school boys race, although the Lakers posted the top finish by a Division 4 team in the event, the first of the season for Bear Lake.

On the girls side, Bear Lake finished sixth out of 15 teams with 159 points, second-best among Division 4 teams in the invitational.

Bear Lake senior Gary McBride was the top Laker finisher in the boys race, placing fourth overall out of 151 runners with a time of 17:00.3, followed closely by fellow senior Kaiden Hejl, whose time of 17:03.2 was fifth-best overall. They were the top two finishers from Division 4 schools at the meet.

Junior Trey Gilbert was the third Laker across the finish line, placing 32nd in 18:21.1, junior Jarrett Buckner’s time of 18:51.7 was good for 46th place and junior Luca Leffew rounded out the scorers with a time of 19:03.1, placing 54th.

Senior Elizabeth Belinsky led the way for the Laker girls, posting a time of 21:53.6, 22nd-best overall out of 127 runners. Senior Faith Corey was the next Bear Lake finisher, placing 30th in a time of 22:20.3, followed by senior Emilee MacPherson (22.22.36, 32nd overall), senior Yuki Babinec (22:41.4, 40th) and junior Hayley May (24:24.2, 63rd).

Lakers coach Tony Shrum said that he was happy with his team’s season opener.

“Early on, it’s all about building for the rest of the season,” Shrum said. “In the first opportunity to get out and race you’re never quite sure what to expect, but overall I’m very pleased that we were the top Division 4 team on the boys side.”

The Bear Lake girls placed behind only Lake Leelanau St. Mary among Division 4 teams, and Shrum said that he looks forward to a rematch in the regional, which will be on the same course.

“I thought the girls ran incredibly well,” he said. “We returned every runner that ran in the state finals for us, and every one of them is ahead of where they were a year ago, some of them by as much as a minute.”

Manistee took 14th place in the 15-team big-school boys race, and the Chippewa girls placed 15th out of 17 teams.

Elliott Kamaloski led the way for the Manistee boys, running the fast 3.1-mile course in 17:54.7, good for 55th place in a field of 114.

Bradlee Popkowski was the second Chippewa finisher, in a time of 18:54.5 (81st overall), followed by Evan Bauman (19:51.8, 93rd), Junior Sarabia (20:31.2, 102nd) and freshman Ransom Hoeflinger (21:06.0, 106th).

In the girls race, junior Erin Dorn earned Manistee’s best finish, 41st overall in a field of 127 runners, with a time of 20:06.7.

Sophomore Noelle Fink was the next Chippewa girl to cross the finish line, posting a time of 21:09.6, good for 77th place, followed by freshman Olivia Holtgren (21:58.0, 91st), sophomore Kendahl Wright (22:21.5, 100th) and sophomore Sara Thompson (23:37.5, 112th).

Manistee coach Andy Anderson said that he was happy with his team’s finish, in light of the fact that most of the teams in the race were from much bigger schools.

“Manistee is a smaller school, and we’re a young team,” Anderson said. “We have a lot of growing to do, and the kids operating at this higher level this young can only help them as runners.”

Brethren sent three runners to the meet, and although they could not post a team score, coach Kyle Griffin liked what he saw from his athletes.

“In terms of where they’re at, (they did) absolutely incredible,” Griffin said.

Freshman Alexis Tracy was the first Bobcat girl to cross the finish line, placing 49th in a time of 23:33.9, and senior Taylor Cordes placed 80th in 25:27.3.

Sophomore Justin Kissling was the lone representative for the Bobcats in the boys race, posting a time of 21:26.5, good for 109th. Griffin said that it was the first time Kissling has run more than two miles in a competitive setting.

Next up for Bear Lake and Manistee is the Trails and Bales meet right back at Benzie Central on Thursday, Aug, 31. Brethren will next run at the first West Michigan D League jamboree of the season at Walkerville on Wednesday, Sept. 6