Portagers win local volleyball bragging rights with 4-set win

ONEKAMA — Onekama volleyball had a strong showing at home Tuesday against cross-county rival Bear Lake.

The Portagers were able to fight off multiple comeback attempts by the Lakers to win in four sets (22-25, 25-18, 25-17 and 25-23).

Onekama led for most of the first set, but two aces from Cheyenne Ware pulled Bear Lake ahead 23-21, which was enough to win the first set.

“They hung in there with grit,” Onekama coach Linda Elo said. “They did a great job. We were a little slow in the first game getting some serves off. That hurt us. They picked up the serving. I thought they did great on defense. They got a rhythm going with a lot of attacks.”

The second set followed a similar trend. The Portagers started out with a five-point lead, and the Lakers battled back to tie the set a couple of times. An eight-point serving streak from Onekama’s Hanna Hughes was enough to pull away with a big lead, mixed in with a couple of kills from Colleen McCarthy sealed that set.

Onekama’s Emma Niederstadt had a seven-point serving streak to pull ahead in the third set 19-7, but once again Bear Lake battled back to only lose by eight after a long serving streak from Alexis Juarez.

“It’s a step in the right direction. We did a lot of good things,” Bear Lake coach Renee Mallison said. “We have to work on our communication. Communication leads to good plays, good plays lead to points, points lead to wins. We have to start with the talking. When we break down in our communication that’s when we break down.”

Hughes started the fourth set with a four-point serving streak, and her team led by as many as seven early, but the Lakers rallied from yet another deficit to take a late lead at 23-22. Onekama’s McCarthy was able to seal the victory for her team with yet another late rally.

“It’s extremely (tough). We have to start strong and finish strong all the way through,” Mallison said. “We’re going to get there. Now that they see when they get down seven or eight that we can get back in this.”

Hughes led the Portagers with 31 assists, McCarthy had 10 kills, Zoe Morley had eight kills and Katelyn McGrady had nine kills.

“She (Hughes) keeps growing every game,” Elo said. “She’s doing an excellent job. She steps up to the plate whenever I need her to step up.”

Ware led the Lakers with seven points, three aces, eight attacks and 3 kills, Olivia Hejl had four points and 22 assists, Julie Schmidt had 10 points, five aces, 14 attacks and 2 kills, Abby Cross had 10 points, one ace, 14 attacks and four kills, Alexis Juarez had seven points, three aces, 15 attacks and four kills and Kaitlynn Omar had 18 attacks and nine kills.

Onekama will be back on Tuesday at home against Suttons Bay, while Bear Lake will be back next Thursday at Mesick.

Bear Lake won the junior varsity game 25-15 and 25-9.

Bobcats split tri-meet with Frankfort, Manton

MANTON — Brethren split two volleyball matches at Manton Tuesday night, defeating perennial power Frankfort comfortably, 25-12, 25-15, before falling to the host Rangers 23-25, 15-25.

Bobcats head coach Jody Powell said that she was happy with her team’s effort playing four sets in a row in a sweltering gym.

“I’ll take it, I really will,” Powell said. “We beat Frankfort and we clawed with Manton. We just didn’t have anything left (at the end). We fought, but when the body starts to quit on you, the mistakes start to follow.”

Brethren libero Megan Cordes had 16 digs and served up 4 aces, Whitney Dean had 5 aces, including a 10-point serving run against Frankfort, and 12 assists, Mariah Pringle had 12 kills, 6 digs, 4 blocks and 2 aces, Kylah Fischer had 5 kills and 1 block and Powell noted that sophomore Elenie Guenther recorded her first career kill.

Powell said that, despite changing tactics a bit for this one, her squad is coming together nicely.

“There was leadership on the court, and people were comfortable with their jobs,” Powell said. “It was back-and-forth, back-and-forth the whole way.”

Brethren’s next outing will be at a tri-meet at Onekama on Thursday, Sept. 7.