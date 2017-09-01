Brethren runs away from MCC, wins 54-22

BRETHREN — Brethren’s three-headed running monster took early control of Gavin Asiata, Logan Tighe and Jake Riggs took over on Thursday in a rivalry game against Manistee Catholic Central.

After rocky week one performances from both teams the Bobcats were able to snap back, while the Sabers couldn’t in a 54-22 dredging.

“I’m proud of them. This might be the first time in the last two years that we didn’t start a game slowly,” Brethren head coach Alvin Rischel said. “I thought the tempo favored us the entire game. I thought our kids flew to the ball on both sides. I think we kind of controlled the flow of the game. I’m proud of these kids for bouncing back the way they did.”

“In the game of football the ball sometimes just doesn’t roll your way,” MCC coach Jake Szymanski said. “Today the ball was on the ground quite a bit for both teams and it just decided to go one way, and it wasn’t ours. That’s just something we have to go with.”

The three Brethren rushers combined for 490 rushing yards with 204 from Asiala on 17 with three touchdowns, 121 on 11 carries and two touchdowns from Tighe and 164 on 16 carries and a two touchdowns from Riggs, and they did this after getting in a rhythm on the spread, which they couldn’t do last week.

Asiala was also 5-for-10 passing for 64 yards.

“I think the tempo of our offense kind of dictates our defense. Once we can get into a rhythm, good things can happen,” Rischel said. “If we start out slowly sometimes it’s hard to get the rhythm going. I thought our kids did a good job of getting in rhythm and keeping it the entire game.”

MCC started the game well going on a 5:27 opening drive, but the offense stalled at the 4-yard-line with a turnover on downs. Brethren couldn’t respond and had to punt, but a Saber returned muffed the catch, giving the Bobcats new possession. The Sabers squandered two red-zone possessions.

“The day we can cash it in inside (will be big),” Szymanski said. “Everybody is looking at these scores and it’s these red-zone trips. We’re always there, and when we cash it in we’ll be fine.”

The Brethren offense got rolling from here with a heavy dose of Riggs and Tighe. Tighe would run in the first touchdown on a 20-yard jet sweep at 4:10 of the first quarter, and only a few minutes later Riggs score on a 12-yard run to go up 14-0 at the end of the first.

The Sabers opened up the playbook a bit and a deep pass from Preston Picardat to Nick Hansen set up a three-yard touchdown run by Mateo Barnett early in the second.

Late in the half a 59-yard run from Tighe set up Riggs from 10 yards out to go into the break up 22-6.

Early in the second half Brethren put the game out of reach with a 61-yard sweep for Asiala and a 6-yard run later in the quarter to go up 36-6 with 8 minutes left in the third.

The teams traded some late scores, but that was enough for the Bobcats to break into the win column in week two.

“I thought defensively we played on their side of the line of scrimmage, which helped. We broke down a couple of times, but that’s going to happen in 8-man football. I have to give credit to our opponent. They scrapped and fought the whole time,” Rischel said.

On defense the Bobcats were led by Asiala with 10 tackles and a fumble recovery, Hunter Wojciechowski with seven tackles and a sack and Hunter Gumieny with an interception.

Picardat finished with 6 completions for 108 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and rushed for 141 on 24 carries. Hansen had 9 carries for 71 yards and 4 receptions for 61 yards in the contest.

Brethren (1-1) will be back next Friday at home against Marion (1-1) , while the Sabers (0-2) will host Bear Lake (0-1) in what now is a must-win situation.

“I normally wouldn’t say this, but I’d have to say next week is a probably a must win for us. That’s how big next is. We cannot go down 0-3,” Szymanski said.