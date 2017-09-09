Chippewas winless no longer, Manistee pounds arch-rival Ludington 42-28

MANISTEE — For the third time this season, Manistee went into the fourth quarter with the lead.

For the first time this season, they came out with a win, and it could not have come at a better time.

Junior quarterback Trevor Johns ran for 275 yards and four touchdowns and Bryson Jensen had 210 rushing yards and one touchdown to lead the Chippewas to a 42-28 win over arch-rival Ludington Friday night, in a game that was even for the first half, but was all Manistee in the second.

Johns was quick to share the accolades with his teammates.

“It was all the (offensive) line. It’s always the line,” Johns said. “They won this one.”

The Manistee defense played a big part in the second half, holding the Orioles (2-1 overall, 0-1 Lakes-8) to just a single score thanks to two huge turnovers.

Chippewas head coach Troy Bytwork said that was the key to his team’s successfully closing out the win.

“We got some stops,” Bytwork said. “We stayed on them, and we kept the pedal down. The kids fought.”

As one might expect in a rivalry game, both teams came out fired up, and traded touchdowns, going into the locker room at halftime knotted up at 21-21.

John had all three first-half scores for Manistee, runs of 11, 5 and 2 yards.

The last of the scores in the first half capped off a 9-play, 87-yard drive that included a dramatic fourth-down conversion on a razzle-dazzle end-around pass by Mayan Liston to Caden Schmutzler.

Liston opened up an early third-quarter lead with a 28-yard touchdown run, and the Chippewa defense took over from there.

Ludington drove into Manistee territory on their next drive, but fumbled the football on a key third-down play. Connor Barke came up with the ball for Manistee at the Chippewa 36, and Jensen bulled his way into the end zone six plays later to make the score 35-21.

Ludington cut the lead to a single score after a 68-yard run by junior running back Shemar Jennings set up a 4-yard TD pass from Garrett Meeker to Jayden Hathaway with 1:17 left in the third.

But that would be the Orioles’ last sniff of the end zone.

Johns stretched the lead to 42-28 on a 33-yard keeper, and Jack Sandstedt drove the final nail into the coffin with an acrobatic interception of a long pass in the end zone with 5:39 left on the clock.

Unlike their first two games, Manistee was able to run the football between the tackles, and did just that to run down the clock and run out with the enormous victory.

Manistee amassed 512 yards of total offense, 479 of those on the ground.

Liston finished with 85 yards rushing with one TD and had the Chippewas’ only pass completion, on the end-around.

Johns and Barke each had seven tackled to lead the team in that category.

Bytwork said that, despite losing the first two games, he remained confident of his squad.

“As tough as these last two weeks have been, we felt like we had something,” Bytwork said. “We have a lot of speed, and we have a lot of athletes, and maybe we just didn’t know how to win in the fourth quarter at the varsity level.”

Johns said that the first win of the season, and handing Ludington its first loss, was especially sweet considering the opponent.

“It’s just awesome,” Johns said. “We’ve grown up playing those boys, and we’ve been going back and forth. It’s been pretty even, but we got them this time.

“We do not get along very well. They like to talk a lot of trash, and we like to do something about it.”

The win improves Manistee to 1-2 overall, and 1-0 in Lakes-8 play. Next up is another Lakes-8 home game, against Muskegon Heights on Friday, Sept. 15.