Students give Veterans Day presentation

MANISTEE — Deborah Erdman’s first grade class at Jefferson Elementary did a presentation for Veterans Day for her son Ryan, who is deployed overseas.

The class sang “God Bless America” and “This Land is My Land,” recited a poem about veterans, did some readings on the meaning of Veterans Day and recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

Afterward the children were able to ask questions to Ryan and then viewed the living conditions and area where he stays. A package was sent from the class that had colored pictures of the flag and some writing thanking him for his service. The children worked diligently for two weeks to prepare for the presentation.