Try something new at the Senior Center

By SARAH HOWARD

Manistee County Council on Aging Executive Director

Hello, I hope you enjoyed your week and are ready for a great weekend. Today at the Senior Center, we have our annual Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. I hope you will stop down and support the great artists, crafters and bakers. I can never leave without finding several things for Christmas gifts.

I was on vacation all of last week. We ended up just relaxing, eating and relaxing. I don’t think I have ever just relaxed. I caught up on some TV and the little town we were in had Restaurant Week, so lots of great food, and a very happy Sarah.

I want to thank the office staff for holding the fort down. It sure sounds like it has been a lot fun. Wednesday they had our first ever Christmas White Elephant Bingo. I love White Elephant Bingo. There are always some really cool items brought in, and I bet the Christmas stuff was great.

Thursday, there was the newest program, the Drum Circle with Susan Mencarelli. It really sounded like it would be fun and interesting. It sounds like everyone enjoyed themselves. I am hoping I can join in on the next class.

This week we have Toe Tapping on Tuesday with the 3Ds. Come in and show your support for some extra special gentlemen. These guys are great for spending their time with us and entertaining all of us every other Tuesday.

Wednesday, come in and celebrate November Birthdays with a beautiful birthday cake from Meijer. It would be nice if you stayed for fun bingo and lunch, that way you could see what is going on at the Senior Center. Our doors are always open to share some time with Manistee County and all of the seniors, 60 and older.

Thursday we have some more delightful music with Carrie Selbee and Roger Tarczon. Come in and enjoy the fun and energetic music. It is always such a great time. Thursday evening at 6:30 there will be an interesting program, an Introduction to Essential Oils. Be sure to call the senior center to register.

On Friday we have our last food bank of the year. This is a very important program. I go to so many meetings about seniors and hear how important food and good nutrition is to keep seniors healthy and living on their own. All food banks in our county matter, but seniors on fixed incomes are more vulnerable, due to the costs of medications and utilities. So, if you have a little extra, think about donating to a good cause in your community.

Saturday, the hospital auxiliary will be holding their Barnyard Bingo at the Senior Center. This is always a fun evening with great prizes, and they always have a good time.

With Christmas coming up soon, we are getting geared up for the Adult Foster Care Home Christmas gift program. This program helps provide gifts to some very special people: the seniors who live at the AFC homes in Manistee County. If you are interested in helping with this wonderful program, give us a call or stop by to see what is on their wish lists. You know a lot of the seniors don’t get many visitors or don’t have families at all, so these may be their only Christmas gifts.

Another thing coming up is our Jingle Bell Ball, this is one of our largest events so don’t miss the fun. You can get tickets at the Senior Center.

I hope you have a great week! And remember to try something new!

FOOD BANK

The Senior Center Food Bank takes place from 9-11 a.m. on the third Friday of the month. Seniors from Manistee County who are 60 years of age and older are eligible to participate. The next food bank will be on Nov. 17. Please remember, there will be no food bank in December.

MEDICARE MEDICAID ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (MMAP)

This program provides people on Medicare with free assistance and education so they can make informed health care coverage decisions. Bill Tod is our local counselor and he can help you understand eligibility, enrollment, coverage, claims and appeals; identify resources for prescription drug assistance; understand options under Medicare Advantage plans; solve problems related to Medicare/Medicaid coverage; and understand Medicare notices summary. Please call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 to make an appointment with Bill.

MEDICAID

Gaye Fett is available to answer questions and assist with Medicaid nursing home applications. Call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 or toll free (888) 723-9060 to schedule an appointment.

SENIOR REIMBURSEMENT PROGRAM

The MCCOA has a program designed to help seniors remain independent by reimbursing qualifying expenses. If you are a senior from Manistee County, you could receive reimbursement for payments you have made for house cleaning, yard work or snow removal services. For current clients in the Senior Reimbursement Program, please take note, all receipts must be current, no more than 30 days old. Income requirements apply. New clients must fill out a registration form. Please call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 for more information.

DIABETIC SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Diabetic support group that meets at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Senior Center. The next meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 4.

SENIORS VISITING SENIORS

We are seeking volunteers for the Seniors Visiting Seniors program. Volunteers will visit homebound seniors in Manistee County. Please call the Senior Center for more information.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Parkinson’s support group that meets the third Thursday of every month (no meeting in January and February) at the Munson Manistee Hospital’s Education Center, Room #1. For more information, call Jeanne Lewis at (231) 299-1286 or Linda Nickelson at (231) 690-5048.

DONATED ITEMS

The Senior Center has access to adult briefs and pads if you or a loved one are a senior and are in need. Please call the Senior Center to check on availability.

SIT & GET FIT & OTHER EXERCISE OPPORTUNITIES

The MCCOA has started a Sit & Get Fit exercise program in the Bear Lake Area. They meet from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays and at 11 a.m. on Mondays at the Bear Lake Methodist Church. There is also a Sit & Get Fit held at 10:30 a.m. (just before lunch on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Farr Center in Onekama, and at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Norman Township Community Center in Wellston. Tai Chi (on DVD) group meets at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays at the Senior Center. Sweating to the Oldies with Richard Simmons (on DVD) is held at 3:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Senior Center. The inside walking group meets at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays at the Marilla meal site.

COMPUTER/CELLPHONE INSTRUCTIONS

Linda Theisen will be offering computer/cell phone help at 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at the Marilla meal site, after lunch. (Regularly scheduled computer instruction will be suspended until Dec. 13.)

AFC HOME CHRISTMAS GIFT WISH LIST

Once again it is time for our AFC Home Christmas Gift Program. We are asking the community to help us fill the wish lists that have been submitted. Some of the items appearing on the wish lists include: CF Diet Coke; CF Diet Pepsi; Sprite; small stuffed animals; soft candies; peppermint candies; chocolate candies; sugar free candy; chips; peanuts; envelopes; stationery; greeting cards; postage stamps; Kleenex; Christmas decorations; word search books; women’s lotion; body lotions; body wash; perfume; lipstick; deodorant; hair spray (two bottles); men’s and women’s socks; non-skid socks.

Larger, more specific gift requests can be found on tags on our Christmas tree at the Senior Center. Please feel free to stop in and pick a tag to fulfill.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Nov. 11: Fall Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nov. 14: Introduction to Essential Oils at 6:30 p.m. Please call to register, (231) 723-6477.

Nov. 16: Carrie Selbee and Roger Tarczon will be entertaining us (a week earlier, due to Thanksgiving).

Nov. 17: Blood pressure clinic at 10 a.m.

Nov. 27: Police Talk with John O’Hagan. Join us at 12:30 p.m. for this informative session.

Dec. 15: Jingle Bell Ball at St. Joseph parish center. Tickets are available for purchase at the senior center.

WEEKLY PROGRAMS

Monday

· 9 a.m., Exercise

11 a.m., Social hour

· Noon, Meal

· 3:30 p.m., Sweating to the Oldies

· 6 p.m., Pinochle

Tuesday

· 10 a.m., Sit & Get Fit

· 11 a.m., Toe Tapping Tuesday

· Noon, Meal

· 1 p.m., Bridge

Wednesday

· 9 a.m., Exercise

· 10 a.m., Sit & Get Fit (Bear Lake)

· 10 a.m., Walk (Marilla)

· 10 a.m., Losing It

· 11 a.m., Fun Bingo

· November birthdays

· Noon, Lunch

· 2:30 p.m., Tai Chi

· 3:30 p.m., Sweating to the Oldies

Thursday

· 10 a.m., Sit & Get Fit

· 11 a.m., Social hour

· 11 a.m., Eyeglass clinic

· 11:30 a.m., Carrie Selbee and Roger Tarczon

· Noon, Meal

Friday

· 9-11 a.m., Food bank

· 10 a.m., Sit & get Fit (Bear Lake)

· 10 a.m., Indoor walking (Marilla)

· 10 a.m., Blood pressure clinic

· 11 a.m., Social hour

· Noon, Lunch

· 2:30 p.m., Tai Chi

· 3:30 p.m., Tap group

Saturday

· 5 p.m., Barn yard bingo

MENU FOR WEEK of Nov. 13-17

Monday: Sloppy Joes, tater tots, baked beans, fruit cocktail

Tuesday: Stew brunswick, tossed salad, roasted zucchini, chocolate pudding, corn muffin

Wednesday: Glazed baked ham, scalloped potatoes, diced carrots, brownie, roll

Thursday: Cranberry glazed turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, pumpkin spice mousse, roll

Friday: Goulash, tossed salad, succotash vegetable, applesauce, garlic roll

(Menu is subject to change)