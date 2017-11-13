Chippewa kickers earn postseason honors

MANISTEE — Manistee’s boys soccer program celebrated a successful 2017 season at its recent team banquet, as showed by the number of postseason honors earned by its players.

Senior goalkeeper Shane Harrigan and junior midfielder Elmo Sarabia were both named to the Lakes-8 All-Conference first team, and senior fullback Garrett Brown and senior midfielder Sirapat Musittimanee both earned second-team all-conference recognition.

Harrigan, Sarabia, Brown and junior fullback Ben Dootlittle were named to the all-district team, while Harrigan and Sarabia were members of the all-region team.

Sarabia was also named to the Division 3 All-State second team, while Harrigan closed out his stellar four-year varsity career with his second All-State honorable mention.

The Chippewas finished the year with a record of 11-7-2, and ended its season with a tough 2-1 loss to eventual Division 3 state runner-up Ludington in the district semifinals. Five of the team’s seven losses were to either Ludington or Lakes-8 co-champion and perennial state power Muskegon Western Michigan Christian.

Manistee head coach Brandon Prince said that the 2017 season was a positive one for the program.

“With the schedule we had and the conference we have, coming out with that record said a lot,” Prince said. “We have the basics down, and now we’re looking forward to taking that next step and getting winning results.

“We’ll be all right.”

The Chippewas will go forward without three senior stalwarts in the defense, four-year starting goalkeeper Harrigan and center backs Brown and Ben Miller, but return Sarabia, Doolittle and key starters Will Elbers, Daniel Valencia and Abdiel Nuñez, among others.

Three-year backup goalkeeper Josh Fitzgerald also returns, but he also delivered a great deal of production as an outfield player, which will force Prince to make some decisions next season.

“We have some holes to fill, there’s no doubt about that, and Shane (Harrigan) is going to be a big one” Prince said. “That’s a good spot for (Fitzgerald) to be in, he knows he’s going to play, one way or another. We’ll just wait and see where Josh is at come March.”

Sarabia was the team’s leading scorer, with 15 goals and 18 assists. Anthony Zambrano had 8 goals and 8 assists, Musittimanee finished with 7 goals and 8 assists, Elbers scored 8 goals and dished out 3 assists and Nuñez had 8 goals and 2 assists for the season.

Prince said that he looks forward to what could be a memorable senior season from Sarabia.

“With his maturity through the season, I think we’re going to see something special next year,” Prince said. “We might get to see something we haven’t seen in a long time in such a balanced player. We’ve had great scorers here and we’ve had good distributors, now we’re going to see a guy who can do both at such a level that I’m excited to see.”

The team awards, voted on by the players, were no surprise, Doolittle for Coaches’ Award, Brown for Defensive Player of the Year, Sarabia for Offensive Player of the Year and Harrigan was named the team’s Most Valuable Player.