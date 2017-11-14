Laker girls hoops team eyes WMDL, district titles

BEAR LAKE — After a couple of rebuilding years Bear Lake girls basketball is ready to take the next step with an experienced squad.

The Lakers return three of five starters off of a team that finished 14-7, and the team has a chance to make a run for a conference and district title.

“I think one of the first things that you think about is the league,” Bear Lake coach Jeff Harthun said. “Brethren is going to be tough with Pringle, and Pentwater will be tough with their two girls back from injuries. It’s a wide-open race again. Do we have talent? Yes we do. Can we put it all together? That remains to be seen.”

The team will be led by Yuki Babinec at the point after she averaged 11.1 points and 4.6 assists per game last season. Abby Cross (7 points and 3 rebounds) and Hayley May (7 points and 5.7 rebounds) will help fill in at some of the forward positions too.

Kaitlynn Omar helped the team in the middle last season, and will be at center again. Daisy Evans and Alyssa Eisenlohr will each fill in and help the team down low too.

“We’re going to miss Wren (Gilbert). She was a force inside, but we have Alyssa Eisinlohr, who is going to come in there and push around a little bit. Daisy Evans is going to push around a little bit too.,” Harthun said.

Among that group of players there’s quite a bit of experience. There are four seniors and six juniors, while many of the juniors are up on the varsity squad for the third season. The team took some lumps over the last two seasons, but Harthun hopes that experience pay dividends this season.

“If you look at all of our juniors, I brought up four of five of them as freshman three years ago. Here we are. That should be coming to fruition,” he said. “They’ve had a few years of experience, and a pretty good season last year. “

The Lakers will open on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at Suttons Bay/Northport.

This season’s district will at at Brethren against Brethren, Buckley, Fife Lake-Forest Area and Mesick.