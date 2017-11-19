Manistee hockey holds on late

SCOTTVILLE — Manistee hockey started the season on a high note after the young team rallied to beat Hudsonville on Saturday night.

The Chippewas held off a late rally from the Eagles to get out of the opener with a 4-3 win.

All four Manistee goals came in the second period, and Mathias Eriksson had a hat trick to carry the team to a win in his debut.

Despite the seven goals in the game, both teams started the game slow in the first. Neither team scored in the first, but with 5:25 left in the period Manistee’s Oscar Saarinen appeared to have scored, but the net was knocked off.

Hudsonville struck first on a power play in the second period after senior Thaddaeus Waalkes wrapped around the net to sneak one in past Raymond Schwass at 13:49.

At 9:55 in the second period Manistee defenseman Oscar Hammarstrom scored from out by the blue line to tie the game up.

Eriksson, Hammarstrom and Saarinen are all foreign exchange students, and each one helped save the team on Saturday.

“They’re good kids and hockey players. They fit in the locker room real well,” Manistee coach Jim Foley said. “Everybody likes them. It’s been good. Their hands are good and they shoot well, that’s not to say that we don’t have other kids that do that well.”

The teams tired a bit and the offensive game freed up towards the backend of the second.

The Eagles took the lead back at 7:13 in the second with a goal from Waalkes. Two minutes later the Chippewas evened it up when Saarinen found a loose puck on the left side and caught Eriksson streaking in front of the net to tie it up.

Eriksson was just getting started in the game. He scored a power-play goal to take a 3-2 lead off of a rebound in front of the net at 1:40 in the second, and 39 seconds after that he completed the hat trick after crashing the net again.

Manistee led 4-2 after the second period.

“That’s what it takes. You just have to get your feet wet,” Foley said. “In that first period we were just kind of feeling it out and figuring out how the flow of the game is going to go. We came into the locker room and had a good discussion between the first and second. They came out on fire.”

Penalties plagued the Chippewas all night with 10 penalties and 23 minutes in the box. The team isn’t all that deep to begin with, and with all of that time on a penalty kill, began to tire in the third.

“I’m thrilled with the outcome, but not necessarily some of the other things that happened during the game,” Foley said. “We had 23 minutes of penalties. That’s more than a period shorthanded.”

Hudsonville cut the Manistee lead in half at the 11:05 mark of the third period with a goal from Blake Tuttle. The Eagles would have their chances down the stretch, with the Chippewas having to kill three penalties in the third. Schwass made a handful of saves in the closing minutes to give his team its first win of the season.

In addition to the three goals, Eriksson had one assist, Trevor Persoon had an assist, Saarinen had two assists, Josh Fitzgerald had an assist, Jake Lamm had an assist and Barry Seymour had an assist.

Manistee will be back at home on Friday at 3 p.m. against Cadillac.