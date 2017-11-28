Onekama starts with a thud, falls to NMC 52-26

ONEKAMA — Opening night for Onekama girls basketball looked like an opening night.

The Portagers fell to McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 52-26, after some cold shooting.

Onekama didn’t score a basket in the first quarter, and didn’t make a field goal until the four-minute mark of the second quarter.

The Comets started the game fast, and were able to pack it back on defense in a zone. Onekama tried shooting over it early, but faced a series of turnovers and bad misses. NMC was able to get out in transition and had a 15-0 lead after the first quarter. They were 0 for 21 shooting in the first.

“We definitely had some first-game jitters. Some of the kids told me that before the game,” Onekama coach Jim Armstrong said. “Maybe that what didn’t get us going in the first quarter. Some coaches would be disappointed after getting beat by 26, but I’m not. This is game one. I guarantee we’ll play at least 20 more.”

Starting the second quarter the Portagers woke up a little bit, but that rough start would be too much to make up.

Zoe Morley scored the first two Onekama points of the game from the free-throw line at 7:38 in the second, and it took another three minutes to score again in the game. Elizabeth Domres muscled the team’s first field goal at 4:00 in the second to make the game 23-4.

Domres scored 6 of her 8 points in the first half, and the team battled back a little to trail 28-13 at the half. She also had 7 rebounds.

“I’m happy with the way the kids responded. We did not give up. We didn’t put our heads down,” Armstrong said. “The kids came out and battled. I told them that they aren’t all going to have good games. Tonight we shot the ball terrible. 10 for 62. You’re not going to win.”

The beginning of the second half was slightly better than the first for Onekama, with five points from Morley to start the quarter, but the Comets were able to continually get their own on the other end of the court. The Portagers trailed 42-21 after three.

Morley made another three early in the fourth, but there wasn’t much else as the team lost 52-26.

Morley finished with 10 points, and Colleen McCarthy had 3 points and 12 rebounds.

The Portagers shot 10 for 62 in the game, good for 16 percent.

“This happened to us last year. We got off to a horrible start against them, and we bounced back,” Armstrong said. “Sometimes it’s okay to have a bad game like that at the beginning, because we can only improve.”

Onekama will be back on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at home against Brethren (1-0).