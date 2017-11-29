Jacob Mauntler earns All-State Honorable Mention

ONEKAMA — Onekama’s football playoff run may have come up a few weeks short of where it may have wanted it to, but running back and linebacker Jacob Mauntler earned state-wide recognition for his play on the field.

Mauntler led the Portagers to a 9-2 season and earned on a spot on the 8-player football AP honorable mention list last week.

“He’s one of the best football players to ever play at this high school,” Onekama coach John Neph said.

At running back he had 105 carries for 1352 yards and 22 touchdowns. That’s good for 11.7 yards per rush. He also spent time in spot relief at quarterback where he had 84 yards and 2 passing touchdowns. As a receiver he had 8 catches for 192 yards and 2 touchdowns. He returned 2 kick returns, putting his season total at 28 touchdowns.

As a linebacker he had 51 tackles with 7.5 for loss and 1 interception. Those stats are up-to-date except for the Pickford game.

“Jacob took a leadership position with our team going from 11 to 8-man. He was very excited about it. Other players followed his lead with our play on the field,” Neph said. “He helped us with our offensive system that we put in. He led by example with his play on the field. Other people would look at him.”

This was his fourth season in the varsity team, where he had 3,859 rushing yards and 163.5 tackles tackles over his career. He rushed for over 1,000 yards in his final three seasons. To go along with that he had 67 touchdowns, 5,093 all-purpose yards, and 18 interceptions.

His 3,859 rushing yards is a school record.

Mauntler also won 28 games over his three and a half seasons.

“He’s a game-changer because he can score any time he touches the ball anywhere on the field. He’s an outstanding defense player. He’s made an impact on our program,” Neph said.