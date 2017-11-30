Pringle scores 24, Brethren beats Pentwater 39-34

PENTWATER — Brethren girls basketball survived a late scare from Pentwater on Thursday night, but the Bobcats were able to rally around Mariah Pringle again to improve to 2-0.

Brethren (2-0) played with a lead for most of the night to pull out a 39-34 win over the Falcons.

Pringle scored five points in the final minute to move a 34-34 tie into a victory. She finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 5 blocks.

“She’s the commander in chief,” Brethren coach Julie Riggs said. “I told Martin (Sexton, the junior varsity coach) after her first points, that I’m so glad she’s on my team.”

The Bobcats jumped all over Pentwater in the first half, and kept its leading returning scorer, Taylor Wilkinson in check early with a tight zone. After six early points from Pringle and three from Megan Cordes the team led 13-7 after the first. Brethren’s defense held Pentwater in check for the second quarter as well, only allowing four points to go into the half with a 19-11 lead.

Out of the half the Falcons were able to find some soft spots in the Bobcat zone defense to pull back into the game and only trail by one at 21-20 with 3:59 remaining in the third quarter.

Then, as was the case all night, Pringle scored seven-quick points. After an elbow three-point shot from her, Brethren took a 28-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

Riggs held Pringle and the other senior, Brianna Pettinato on the bench for a well-needed break early in the fourth.

“I kept my seniors out for about four minutes, and I wanted to put a little man-to-man on them to force some shots,” Riggs said. “I was just giving them their legs. I was telling them that they were going to have to be the leaders. They knew they had to come back in with a bang.”

Pentwater wasn’t able to capitalize on the young Brethren lineup with baskets coming from Cordes, Whitney Danks and Heidi Lewis to keep a slight lead going into the closing minutes.

“It was huge for Heidi. That will boost her self-confidence. These first-year varsity players, when the crowd and her team is behind them, that’s just a confidence booster. It’s only going to get better and better,” Riggs said.

Wilkinson got into a groove in the second half for the Falcons, scoring all of her 13 points after the break. 8 of her 13 came in the fourth quarter, and she made a jumper with 1 minute remaining to tie the game at 34.

Down the stretch Pringle took over once again to pull out of a close one. With 34 seconds left she gave her team a lead after a lay up off of an offensive rebound, and she had an and-one play 15 seconds later to move the Bobcats to 2-0.

In addition to the big game from Pringle, Whitney Danks had 6 points and 9 rebounds, Cordes had 7 points, and Brooklyn Cook had 4 assists.

Riggs was pleased with the steps her team took from the first game this week to the second. She thought the team had a much cleaner performance on Thursday.

“They practiced hard. It was a 180. We were moving the ball. I thought we moved the ball well,” Riggs said.

Brethren will be back on Tuesday at Onekama.